From Saans to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: 5 TV shows that broke the mould & were ahead of their time

Indian television shows have always been highly entertaining. From Saas bahu melodrama to family stories, the shows have been a reflection of our society. It’s from the 90s time, TV shows have made a special place in homes. In most houses, people keep themselves busy watching such serials and even love discussing them. However, with time these shows content has changed and so has the taste of the audience. Back in 90’s shows like Malgudi Days, Buniyaad, Astitva was very famous and gained immense popularity.

But then also some shows were way ahead of their times. There was a show named Alpviram, aired in 1998, which dealt with issues that were never picked up by any other show. It took up the issue of rape and dealt with the topic maturely and sensitively. The audience loved Amrita's character who was raped in the show. The show showed how society treats a rape victim. The makers surely deserve all appreciation for dealing with a delicate issue so nicely.

Speaking about such TV shows, let’s take a look at popular serials:

1. Saans: Starring Neena Gupta, the show focused on problems faced by single women, her hardships and her triumphs. It made Neena Gupta a household name after she portrayed the iconic character of Priya Kapoor. In the show, Neena's onscreen husband falls for another woman and cheats on his wife. Neena had devoted her life to raising her children. Once he moves out, she has to get a job and learn to live without him, and the show revolves around her daily struggles.

2. Astitva: This show dealt with the topic of marrying someone older than you. It was a very big issue back then. The serial aimed to bring a change in the mindsets of people. It dealt with societal hypocrisy and marriage taboos.

3. Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin: The story of an ordinary girl with dreams of making it big, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi was loved by everyone. The show’s script made the audience connect with the geeky protagonist.

4. Swabhimaan: Aired from 1995 to 1997, the show was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and scripted by author Shobhaa De. The serial revolved around a unique premise. Svetlana (played by Kitu Gidwani) is a mistress whose rich patron dies. She struggles to deal with the emotional turmoil that follows his death along with bitter inheritance wars and succession rights with the legitimate family.

5. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: The show's second season is currently being aired. The first season dealt with a middle-aged man getting married to a woman of his similar age and how they made their marriage successful. Both did not want to get married but they did and managed to be happy.

