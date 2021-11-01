Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sagar's escape creates problems for Gehna

Today we see that Gehna finds it difficult to explain to everyone about Sagar’s sudden exit from the court. Siya requests the judge and takes an extension to present a very important evidence which will prove Anant’s innocence. Gehna tells Siya about Sagar and she becomes furious at her for being careless as Sagar was the most important aspect of the case.

Kanak pleads in front of Gehna and tries to explain that she hasn’t helped Sagar. Gehna keeps blaming Kanak and tells her to reveal the name of their other partner. In the meantime, Sagar calls Gehna and informs her that it was Siddharth (Anant) who helped him to escape. Later, Siddharth plays a smart move and traps Sagar in his plan and informs Kumar about the same. Kumar betrays Sagar and tells Siddharth that he is least bothered about him.

Gehna confronts Siddharth after Sagar’s allegation and tells him to stay away from her life. Furthermore, Sagar tries to escape from the Desai mansion while Gehna tries to stop him. Siddharth gets there in time but could not do anything as Sagar takes a piece of glass in his hand and tells everyone to stay back. Gehna tries to get hold of Sagar, but in the process, the latter injures Gehna and vanishes from the Desai mansion. After a while, Gehna is been taken to the hospital and she feels that it is Anant who is disguised as Siddharth. In the meantime, Siddharth tells Srivastav that they need to get hold of Sagar so that they can take him to the court before the hearing.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 29 October 2021, Written update: Gehna falls for Kumar's plan