Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Anant escapes from the jail

Today, Gehna informs the police about the bomb blasts from an unknown number and feels that no one can reveal her identity. On the flip side, Anant fools the cops and gets in a tempo to escape from the jail. The driver notices some movement in the tempo and sees Anant hiding. Later, Anant jumps out of the tempo and decides to stop Kumar and his associates from destroying the country. Back in the Desai mansion, all the family members see the news and learn about Anant’s escape. Pankaj opposes Anant’s move and tells everyone that the latter has spoiled all of his reputation by escaping from the jail.

Anant finally manages to reach Kumar’s underground location and traps the security guard in his plan and enters in the warehouse. Ahead, Anant finds clothes inside the warehouse and decides to turn himself into Kumar’s associate. Elsewhere, Krishna tells Gehna to calm down and she informs him that Anant might have learnt about Kumar’s plan and has taken this huge decision. Gehna feels that after the police defuse the bombs Kumar will be frustrated and will plan something bigger to take a revenge.

Further, Kumar tells his associates to get ready for their next plan until the police is busy defusing the bombs. In the meantime, Kumar gets his flight tickets and decides to leave the country after the bomb blast on the day of Diwali. Gehna tries to inform the police about Kumar’s next bomb blast but the inspector refuses to believe her words. Later, the police inspector finds a letter in Gehna’s room which had all the information regarding the four bomb blasts and on the basis of the letter Gehna is been arrested by the police.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

