Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Sagar learns about Gehna's smart move

Today, Radhika gets shocked as she thinks that Anant is alive when she spots Dr. Siddharth. Meanwhile, Siddharth decodes that it was Radhika who was helping Kumar and Sagar to plot evil acts against Gehna. Siddharth decides to escape as Gehna must be waiting for him near the door. Sagar calls Kanak and tells her to confirm Gehna’s location as he gets a doubt on the new dancer. Kanak goes into Gehna’s room but does not find the latter in the room and informs Sagar about the same.

Sagar thinks that the new dancer in the bar could be someone who is keeping a watch on them. Gehna continues to perform in front of Kumar and his goons and gets astonished as she finds Radhika with Kumar. Later, Sagar comes in and notices the mangalsutra in the neck of the other bar dancer and confirms that the latter is none other than Gehna. Sagar pulls Gehna’s veil and shocks everyone while she runs from there. Kumar orders his goons to search Gehna.

Siddharth hides with Gehna while the latter learns that she has left her mangalsutra in the bar. Kumar gets furious as Gehna and Siddharth managed to escape from the location. Sagar tells Kumar to calm down as Gehna has left her mangalsutra and will come back to retrieve it. Kumar decides to investigate the truth behind Dr. Siddharth’s real identity. Back in Desai mansion, Tiya blames herself for Krishna’s condition and gets emotional as she remembers Anant.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

