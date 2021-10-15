Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Radhika and Gehna shake hands

Today, Gehna tells Siddharth that she can’t go in front of her family members without the mangalsutra. Siddharth laughs at Gehna and asks her to feel proud of herself as she saved him from Sagar and Kumar’s custody. Siddharth tells Gehna to react quickly or else Kumar’s goons will kill the latter for being a lookalike of Anant. Meanwhile, Kumar boils in anger and tells his associates to get hold of Siddharth and Gehna before they escape.

Siddharth attacks Sagar and manages to escape from the venue along with Gehna. Sagar asks Radhika if the latter has seen Siddharth and Gehna. Radhika tricks Sagar and lies to him. After a while, Kumar’s goons find Siddharth while he tells Gehna to leave the location. Siddharth gets into a fight with the goons and later one of the goon stabs him from behind.

Gehna waits for Siddharth while he manages to escape the location. Furthermore, Gehna drives a car and takes Siddharth back to Desai mansion. Gehna hesitates to enter the house due to the western dress worn by her, while Siddharth covers her body with his blazer. Later, Siddharth faints. Siya accuses Gehna for Siddharth’s condition. After a while, Gehna confronts Radhika for helping Kumar and Sagar. Radhika then reveals that she wants to avenge Kumar for his evil acts and thus she has joined his group to know their further plans. Radhika also added that they should fight as one team as their motive is the same.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

