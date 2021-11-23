Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Kusum tries to fool Desai family

Today we see that Gehna finds Swara in Pankaj’s room and splashes water on her face to wake her up. Swara wakes up and shouts at Gehna for splashing water on her face and also informs that she has no idea about how she landed up in Pankaj’s room. Jamuna stands aside and tells Gehna that they have done a huge mistake by inviting Swara and Kusum to their house as problems have started occurring since they entered the Desai mansion.

Kusum overhears their conversation and tells Jamuna to stop talking as she will not tolerate any allegations on them and also makes her remember that Praful is alive only because of them. Gehna jumps in and tries to end the argument while Jamuna keeps on insulting Kusum as Swara tried to sneak into Pankaj’s room. Later, Kusum informs everyone that Swara has a habit of sleepwalking and thus she might have ended up in Praful’s room. Anant assures that he will take care of Swara and her happiness as they had to suffer a lot in their past.

Hema criticises Kusum and feels that she is trying to fool the Desais. Gehna tries to find out the truth as she thinks that Kusum is planning something big against their family. Elsewhere, Kusum and Swara talk to each other and regret as they could not complete their plan because of Gehna. Kusum decides to use Pankaj as a scapegoat to destroy the happiness of the Desai family as everyone is very attached to him. Jamuna refuses to accept Swara has a habit of sleepwalking and feels Kusum is trying to fool them.

Ahead, Gehna takes Swara to another room and ties herself with the latter and tells her to sleep as this is the most effective way to prevent any injury. Swara understands that Gehna and her family has a doubt on them and that they need to be careful.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

