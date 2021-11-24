Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Gehna confronts Swara

Today we see that Swara spills oil on the floor in order to hurt Gehna but Anant comes there in time and saves the latter from falling down. Swara and Kusum get irritated as Desais outsmart them every time and destroy their plan. Gehna thanks Anant for saving her and gives him all the credit for her success. Anant tells Gehna that he is blessed to have a girl like her in his life who has accepted all his flaws. After a while, the Desais dress up and gather in their courtyard to celebrate Diwali. Ahead, the couples in the Desai house do all the rituals and pray to god for the well-being of their family.

Meanwhile, Swara finds Pankaj alone wherein she goes to him and performs the rituals with him which irks the family members. Gehna confronts Kusum for her behaviour and tells her to stay away from Pankaj. Kusum informs Gehna that she found Pankaj upset thus she went to him and performed the ritual to get a smile on his face. In the meantime, Swara decides to steal all the ornaments from Gehna’s locker in their absence. Kusum tells Swara that they are planning to do something big and stealing such cheap ornaments will never fulfil their dreams. Gehna gets there in time and catches Swara and Kusum red handed and regrets getting them in the Desai mansion.

Furthermore, Gehna confronts Swara and Kusum saying that their mentality is cheap. Gehna also adds that she spoilt her relationship with Jamuna in order to let Kusum and Swara live with her in the Desai mansion. Gehna orders Swara to return the keys of the locker and threatens her saying that she will expose them in front of everyone. Swara refuses to return the keys and backfires on Gehna for supporting the murderer of their father. Gehna tries to explain Swara that whatever happened in the past was a part of misunderstanding and tells her to improve before its too late.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Kusum tries to fool Desai family