Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Anant tries to convince Gehna

Today we see that Kusum traps Anant in his plan and creates a scenario in which she acts as if she is going to give up her life. Anant gets fooled by Kusum and rushes towards the kitchen where everything was planned by Swara. Later, Anant stops Kusum from giving up her life while she informs him that she cannot face Gehna after they tried to steal the valuables. Kusum requests Anant to convince Gehna so that she forgives them and gives one last chance to prove themselves. Anant assures that he will try to convince Gehna while Swara praises Kusum for her realistic acting.

Kusum tells Swara that after this incident she is sure that Anant will convince Gehna. Anant meets Gehna and tells her that she should give one last chance to Kusum and Swara as the poverty made them commit the crime. Gehna feels that she should search some other source of accommodation of her family, so that they cannot create any issues in the Desai mansion. Anant assures Gehna that Kusum will never let her down as she has accepted her fault and has asked for forgiveness.

Furthermore, Gehna decides to forgive Swara and Kusum. In the meantime, Anant makes everyone remember about Pankaj’s birthday and decides to celebrate in a unique way so that the latter will not miss Kanak. Swara overhears their conversation and plans a surprise party for Pankaj and celebrates his birthday in the lawn without informing anyone. Gehna learns about Swara’s master plan and confronts her for the same and tells Pankaj that all the family members are waiting for him to cut the cake.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

