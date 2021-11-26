Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Pankaj marries Swara & leaves everyone shocked

Today we see that Pankaj gets worried after he learns that Swara has left the Desai mansion without informing everyone. After a while, Pankaj meets Kusum and informs her about Swara’s sudden exit from their house. Kusum starts acting as she tricks Pankaj in his plan and makes him read the letter written by Swara. Pankaj reads the letter and gets shocked when he learns that Swara has decided to give up her life by jumping off a cliff. In the meantime, Anant decides to inform the police about Swara, while Gehna asks everyone in the Desai family to be aware as she feels that something bad is going to happen.

Pankaj reaches the cliff in time and tries to stop Swara and the latter decides to make use if this situation for her benefit. Swara starts acting and tells Pankaj that she wants to end her life as no one is ready to marry her. Pankaj stops Swara and assures that he will marry her and also will give her everything that she needs. Elsewhere, Anant visits the police station to file a missing complaint for Swara and also informs the Desais about the same. Jamuna blames Swara and Kusum for destroying the atmosphere of their house as they had to cancel Pankaj’s birthday after all the mess.

Later, Pankaj marries Swara and gets her back to the Desai mansion and orders everyone to respect his wife. Jamuna informs Pankaj that she will never accept Swara as the daughter-in-law of their family. Pankaj defends his decision and tells everyone to accept Swara. Jamuna throws Swara out of the house and accuses her for influencing Pankaj. Gehna starts confronting Swara while Pankaj decides to leave the house along with his wife. Jamuna suffers a panic attack and holds Gehna responsible for everything as she was the one who introduced Swara to the Desai family.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

