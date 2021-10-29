Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 29 October 2021, Written update: Gehna falls for Kumar's plan

Today we see that, Siddharth (Anant) finds Sagar’s mobile and puts it on charging to find out some important evidence. Kanak beats Sagar along with Gehna and asks him to reveal Kumar’s plan. Siddharth asks Desai’s about Gehna and tells them that Srivastav wants to discuss some important things about the marriage. Meanwhile, Kanak and Gehna get tired as they thrash Sagar continuously. Gehna asks Sagar to reveal their plan or else warns him to be sent in the jail for his evil acts. Sagar gets scared and tells Gehna that he had a meeting with Kumar the next day but has no clue about his plan.

Gehna remembers that she lost Sagar’s cell phone after she collided with Siddharth. Later, Gehna goes to Siddharth and asks him to return Sagar’s mobile. Siddharth tricks Gehna and makes her believe that Sagar’s mobile has been misplaced by her. After a while, Srivastav comes up to Siddharth and tells him to calm down as tomorrow after proving the latter’s innocence he can marry Gehna and reveal his real identity.

The next morning, Gehna takes the police to the location where the bomb blast was supposed to take place. The police officer arrests a few people from the location but later learns that the accused have no relation with Kumar and his plan. Gehna gets shocked as she spots Siddharth at the location wherein he gives her Sagar’s cell phone. Later, Kumar calls on Sagar’s cell phone and informs Gehna and Siddharth about a bomb blast and tells them to get ready to die. Gehna blames Siddharth for getting stuck in a situation where there is no way to escape.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna and Kanak to interrogate Sagar