Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Srivastav’s death shocks Gehna

Today, Sagar makes a false story in the court and tells the judge that Anant is one of their team members. Gehna gets angry and tells everyone that Sagar is lying and the judge tells her to maintain the decorum of the court. The judge tells Gehna not to get emotional as it will not help them. Anant informs the judge that Srivastav has all the evidences to prove his innocence. Judge asks Anant and Gehna to be ready with their evidence and tells them to present it in the next hearing. Sagar asks Anant to surrender himself in front of the police and threatens him that Kumar is planning to do something big.

Elsewhere, Kumar informs his team that this time they are planning to execute a bomb blast on the day of Diwali. On the flip side, Gehna gathers courage and decides to stay strong until she finds Srivastav and proves Anant innocent. Anant feels proud of Gehna and tells her that he will take care of himself as he wants to spend his remaining life happily with her.

Furthermore, Siya informs Gehna about Srivastav’s sudden exit. Gehna asks Siya the reason behind breaking their trust and learns that Kumar threatened her and made her betray them. Siya tells Gehna that she is tensed as Srivastav has a very important role to play in their case. Gehna feels emotional and thanks Siya and Srivastav as they have already done a lot for the Desai family. Later, Siya gets a call from Srivastav’s cell phone and gets shocked as she learns that Srivastav is no more. The police inspector informs Gehna that they could not find any trace against the murderer. Gehna is shattered as Srivastav was their only hope to prove Anant innocent.

