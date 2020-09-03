Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: After Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi, Mohammad Nazim to return as Ahem in series

According to soruces, Mohammad Nazim is all set tom reprise his role of Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. It was only recently that Devoleena Bhattacharjee returned to the family drama as Gopi Bahu. Read on.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fans received a 'huge' surprise as makers announced the season 2 of the show. Not only this but the first teaser of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 featuring everyone's beloved Gopi aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Yes, Devo has reprised the role of Gopi Bahu in the upcoming show, and now there's another piece of good news for fans. Mohammad Nazim, who wowed everyone as the handsome Ahem Modi, is all set to return with his character in the second season of SNS. Yes, you read that right!

Mohammad Nazim is all set to reprise his character of Gopi's husband and Kokilaben's loving son Ahem in Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2. Reportedly, the makers of the show have roped in Mohammad Nazim to essay the character again in the family drama's second season, but a formal meeting with him is yet to be done. A source informed, 'Makers Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar are putting in all efforts to get the best of actors on board for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, they have now roped in Mohammad Nazim to reprise his role.'

'Though the makers are yet to hold a formal meeting with the actor, the deal is as good as locked. Ahem Modi is an important character of the daily soap, and SNS 2 will be incomplete without him,' revealed the source. Not only this, but the source also said that the creative team of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is fleshing out the graph of the character, and Ahem will be back with a good twist in the show.

Well, this is certainly some 'good' news for Devoleena and Mohommad Nazim's fans, who loved their chemistry in the original show. However, the mystery about 'Gehna' from season 2's promo is yet to be solved, and we're hopeful the makers will reveal it soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

