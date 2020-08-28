Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 CONFIRMED by makers after video ft Gopi, Kokilaben and Rashi breaks the internet

The makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya have confirmed that the show will soon be back with a season 2. Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Gopi) and Rupal Patel (Kokila) will reprise their roles in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Read on.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became the most discussed show recently, courtesy a funny rap song by a social media user. The hilarious video featuring Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi) and Giaa Manek (Gopi Bahu) and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben) broke the internet and was one of the top trends. From Smriti Irani to Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, even celebrities went gaga over the viral rap, and took the trend to a new high. Now, there's a piece of good news for the fans of the daily soap drama, as the makers have decided to come up with season 2 soon. Yes, the makers have confirmed that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will be aired soon.

The show's producer, Rashmi Sharma confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror. She said that the show has been talking point since its premiere in 2010. Even after its closure, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya remained on top of her mind, and they up with some ideas on how they could take the show forward. Rashmi shared that during the COVID-19 lockdown, the show's reruns were watched widely, and that is when they believed that it was a good time to bring Saath Nibhaana Saathiya back with a new season.

Rashmi further stated that the show's recall value is still very strong. Revealing details about season 2, she stated, 'There will be many new characters and a twist in the storyline, but it will remain a family show and be driven by relationships.'

When asked if Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel will be back in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the producer said that the show cannot return without the Modi family. She asserted that Kokilaben and Gopi will be back. Further, she added that adding that Rupal Patel (Kokila) and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reprise their roles. However, the hunt for new faces is also on.

