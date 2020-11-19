Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu's 'last' episode to air on THIS date

Here's when Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu and the Modi family's 'final' episode on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will telecast

When Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 launched with the old cast and new, the excitement of fans, knew no boundaries. However, within a month, viewers received a shock as Rupal Patel aka Kokila Modi exited the show.Though the senior actress revealed that it was all planned before SNS 2's launch, the audience was disheartened. With Rupal's exit, rumours about Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu and Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem's exit also started doing the rounds.

It was revealed that Gopi, Koki, and Ahem were introduced in the show, only for a finite period so that they can introduce the new family. Now latest reports in the Times of India state that Devo's 'last' episode on the show will air on November 23, i.e. next Monday. The report also suggests that the whole Modi family including Swati Shah, Vandana Vithlani, and Mohammad Nazim will exit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Further, the news report states that Devoleena and several other actors representing the Modi family in SNS 2 have already shot their 'final episode' a few days ago on November 11 (2020).

Now, the new cast that is 'the Desai family' will continue their journey on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The final decision on how the story will shape after the Modi family's exit is yet to be decided. The show has two tracks currently that of the Desais and Modis. However, these two stories did not seem to converge. Not only this, the Modis' track was somehow dominating and overshadowing the Desais' track. So now, the channel (Star Plus) and producers have decided to concentrate only on one track.

From November 24 (2020), the Modi family members will be missing from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you going to miss Gopi, Koki, and Ahem? Let us know in the comment section below.

