Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain to star in leading roles in upcoming family drama

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 makers have finally found their lead actors for the upcoming family drama. Producer Rashami Sharma recently revealed that Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain have been finalised to play the 'leads' in SNS 2. Read on.

Ever since it was announced that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will be back with a second season soon, viewers are left extremely excited. They have been waiting to know everything about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 - its release date, cast, probable story, and more. To add to everyone's curiosity, the makers released a small teaser starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi, and hinted towards a new character 'Gehna.' While fans were expecting Devoleena and Mohammad Nazim (Ahem Modi) to play the leads, the makers hAD informed that they will have new leads in this season.

And now, it looks like they have found their lead actors for the upcoming family drama. Yes, after a lot of speculations about the young lead couple in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, it has been revealed that Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain have been finalised to play the lead roles in the show. Producer Rashami Sharma in a chat with the Times of India spilled the beans about Harsh and Sneha starring as the leads in SNS 2, the Modi family and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajat Tokas among others being considered to play lead opposite Gehna in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2?

Revealing that they have finally roped in Harsh and Sneha as the leading pair in SNS 2, Rashami said that it was difficult to audition for the lead roles because everything happened online owing to the pandemic. However, thankfully, the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been finalised now. Harsh will play the role of Anant in the show, while Sneha will be seen as Gehna.

When asked about Devoleena and Mohommad's role in the second season, Rashami shared that the key cast from the original will feature in the upcoming season as well. The Modi family will also be a part of the story.

When asked why did the makers think of coming up with the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Rashami said that the show was always on their mind. However, the response to the re-run and the rap prompted her to bring Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 during this time. t

Talking about the new leads, Harsh has done a few serials in the past. On the other hand, Sneha is a newcomer to Hindi Television, but she has done Gujarati serials and theatre previously. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see this new couple in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Aditi Bhatia, Kanchi Singh, Niti Taylor approached to play Gehna's role?

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×