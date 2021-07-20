Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, July 20, 2021, Written Update: Gehna decides to learn driving

At the beginning of the episode, we see Anant thinking about what would be the special occasion. At first, he asks Paresh and then his brothers but they are clueless. Gehna, on the other hand, expects Anant to remember about the special day.

Speculations about the 'special occasion' are on. Anant holds Gehna in her arms and takes her to their room. Gehna is happy thinking that Anant has remembered what the occasion is. As soon as they reach their room, Anant tells her that he remembers what the occasion is. Gehna is overwhelmed listening to this. He tells her that the day for which both of them have been waiting will soon arrive as Gehna's law studies will resume soon. Gehna is upset to find out that Anant still isn't aware of their anniversary. Unknown, Anant, tells Gehna that he will come to pick and drop her from the classes.

Gehna feels that everything would have been sorted if she knew how to drive and she decides to learn to drive. Kanak gets to know about the plan and wants to ruin it. Gehna visits the driving school, where she is told that the batch is full and also no cars are available. The instructor tells her that he can teach her if she has her personal vehicle. Gehna agrees on learning to drive in their personal car. But, she wants to hide it from the family as she wants to surprise them.

While all this happens, Anant receives documents from his previous company where he had resigned a year back. It was then when he recalls their anniversary which Gehna was trying to make him remember.

