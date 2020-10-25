  1. Home
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Kokilaben's recreation of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' with Gopi, Gehna cannot be missed

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 also has a 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' moment. This time not Rashi, but Gehna will be at the receiving end of Kokilaben's anger. Will Gopi help to calm the situation in the Modi house? Take a look at SNS 2's new promo here.
51702 reads Mumbai Updated: October 25, 2020 03:09 pm
'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha,' a dialogue that became 'insanely' popular and was stuck in everyone's minds for days together. Well, now, it looks like Indian Television viewers are again going to go 'crazy' over it as it has been recreated. Confused, are you? The viral dialogue is incorporated in the show's second season - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Yes, you read that right!

 Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 also has a 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' moment. The makers recently shared a new promo, and it has caught everyone's attention. However, this time it is not Rashi at the receiving end of Kolikaben's (Rupal Patel) anger, but Gehna (Sneha Jain) at the target. Moreover, 'cooker' mystery is passé, as it is about the 'prashad' this time. In the new promo, Kokilaben questions Gopi Bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and Gehna about their whereabouts when something goes wrong in the kitchen while cooking 'prashad'. Kokilaben then tries a trick on Gehna to blurt out the truth. 

Take a look at SNS 2's new promo here:

Well, this viral dialogue in the show's second season is certainly going to grab viewers' attention. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 premiered from October 19 (2020) onwards. Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim (Ahem) Harsh Nagar (Anant), Sneha Jain are leading the show. 

It would be interesting to see how Gehna escapes this situation. Will Gopi help to calm the situation in the Modi house? Only time will tell. Also, will we have the famous rap composer Yashraj Mukhate take a cue from the second part of the dialogue to create something new and interesting again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Star Plus Instagram

