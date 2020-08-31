  1. Home
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 PROMO: Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns as Gopi Bahu; Teases audience about 'Gehna'

The makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya had confirmed that they will be airing the second season of the show soon. Meanwhile, check out its first ever promo that is already out.
35945 reads Mumbai
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 PROMO: Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns as Gopi Bahu; Teases audience about 'Gehna'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 PROMO: Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns as Gopi Bahu; Teases audience about 'Gehna'
‘Rasode main kaun tha! – a dialogue that is now known to everyone. We bet the readers remember a hilarious video that went viral on the internet. It displayed a small scene that includes Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s star cast including Rupal Patel (Kokila Modi), Giaa Manek (Gopi), and Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi). Netizens and celebs alike went gaga over the rap video created by Yashraj Mukhate that has garnered millions of views on YouTube now. After that, another piece of good news followed.

Yes, we are talking about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 here. The makers had already confirmed that the second season of the show will air soon. Now, the teaser promo of the show is already out! If you have guessed it right, Devoleena will reprise her role as Gopi Bahu (that was earlier played by Giaa). The video starts with the actress clad in a pink saree making entry and greeting the audience with ‘Jai Shree Krishna.’

She then introduces a new character ‘Gehna’ by cracking the same ‘rasoda’(kitchen) joke once again. Devoleena also talks a little about Gehna who, according to her, can give surprises at times and, at other times, can shock her too. Post that, we get to hear a familiar voice that calls out ‘Gopi Bahu.’ Well, we will have to wait a little more to know Gehna’s identity. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the show.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 CONFIRMED by makers after video ft Gopi, Kokilaben and Rashi breaks the internet

Credits :Instagram

