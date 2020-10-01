Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 PROMO: Gopi 'finally' introduces Gehna & Anant; Gives a glimpse of the tragic story

The makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have released a new promo, wherein Devoleena Bhattacharjee has 'finally' introduced fans to the new members Gehna (Senha Jain) and Anant (Harsh Nagar). Take a look.

After a lot of wait and curiosity, the makers have finally revealed the new members joining the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 family. We're talking about Gehna (Senha Jain) and Anant (Harsh Nagar). In the first promo of SNS 2, Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu had dropped major hints about Gehna, and now finally she has introduced Gehna along with Anant.

Gopi has not only revealed Gehna and Anant's look in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 but has also given a glimpse of the tragic story with the new promo of the show. Yes, the makers have finally dropped in a new promo of the show, which features the Harsh and Senha, the new generation, who will headline season 2. The promo reveals the characteristics of Gehna and Anant, and also hints that they might end up together in the future.

While we were all thinking that Gehna will be Modi family's new bahu, it turns out she is their house-help. Yes, Gehna is shown as calm, composed, and down to earth house help. From cooking to cleaning, she does all household chores, and is very simple. While she gives in her best, the family seems to not quite like her and sort of bully her by picking faults in her work.

Everyone in the family seems to be upset with her work, call her kaamchor, and also ill-treat her. But, there's someone who understands her pain, and it is none other than Anant. He feels bad for the misbehavior done by his family towards Gehna, and raises his voice for her. However, Anant's bhabhi tries to shut him down with a befitting reply. She explains that Gehna is their 'naukarni' and not bahu.' She also taunts Anant that if he feels so bad for her, he should think of making her the family's bahu (daughter-in-law).

Take a look at Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's new promo here:

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will air from October 19, 2020. It will replace Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. What are your thoughts about this new jodi and story? Let us know in the comment section below.

