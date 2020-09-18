Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rucha Hasabnis NOT to be a part of Devoleena’s show; Says ‘It is not possible’

As Devoleena Bhattacharjee is returning with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, there are speculations if Rucha Hasabnis will reprise her role of Rashi in the show. Here’s what she has to say.

It’s been a while since Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, a popular family drama, has been making the headlines. The show has grabbed the attention years after it went off air courtesy a rap which went viral on social media. Given the immense response to the rap and the popularity of the family drama, the makers decided to return with the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. It is reported that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel will be seen reprising their role of Gopi Bahu and Kokila respectively.

Amid this, there have been speculations if Rucha Hasabnis will return to the show for the role of Rashi. However, the actress has put all the speculations to rest. In her recent conversation with India Today, Rucha has confirmed that she will not be a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The actress stated that she took the decision as she had recently given birth to a baby girl and want to devote her time to her. Rucha also mentioned that it isn’t possible for her to do a daily soap as of now.

“I am not in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Doing a daily soap won't be easy for me now because I have a small kid and want to give all my time to her. So, working on a daily soap won't be possible for now,” Rucha was quoted saying. Furthermore, the actress was quizzed if she would be seen in a cameo, to this Rucha stated that there are no plans for the same at the moment.

“Currently, nothing is known about doing a cameo on the show. Right now I am shooting for anything and not in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. I would like to thank my fans for their love for the character Rashi,” she added.

