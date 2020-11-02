Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel aka Kokila to EXIT Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer post one month stint

Rupal Patel, who plays the role of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is all set to bid goodbye to viewers after a one of her journey in the show. Read on to know more.

When the makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya announced season 2, fans were excited to see Gopi bahu (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and Kolikaben's (Rupal Patel) bond. However, now after merely a month of the show's journey, it is revealed that Kokilaben's journey has on SNS 2 has come to an end. Yes, Rupal Patel is all set to exit Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Rupal Patel admitted that her stint is going to end, merely after a month.

The actress revealed that her 'exit' was decided from the beginning of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She revealed that both the channel (Star Plus) and the producers knew that her sting is going to be only a month-long. Rupal ji said that everything was pre-decided, and she is parting on amicable terms. However, the actress revealed that she will never agree to a month-long sting in any show again. Revealing the reason behind the same, Rupal ji shared that she's a graduate from NSD (National School of Drama) with over 20 years of experience.

'I don’t need to do such small parts but only agreed to SNS 2 to show gratitude to my audience, the show, and the channel. When SNS2 was announced, I was expected to return and I didn’t want to disappoint, Rupal explained. The senior actress will wrap up shooting for the show this week, and her last episode will air by mid-November.

Though Rupal ji is not certain of how her character will shape towards the end, she believes that it will be a 'respectable and beautiful exit for Kokila Modi.' Lastly, she asserted that her journey as Kokila has ended, but Rupal's journey will still go on, and she will return with another strong character.

While Rupal ji has cited an amicable departure from the SNS 2 team, a source had informed Pinkvila, that a few weeks ago, she had an argument with Akanksha Juneja (who plays the role of Kanak) on sets. She was not happy with the 'cold war' between the old cast and the new cast of the show.

