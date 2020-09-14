Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel CONFIRMS she will return as Kokilaben; Talks about managing YRHPK shoot

After Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu, Rupal Patel has confirmed that she is all set to be back as Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Here's what she has to say about balancing shoots of Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

It was only yesterday that the names of the 'new leads' of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Harsh Nagar, and Sneha Jain, were doing rounds. While fans are happy to have new faces take over the family drama, the show's producer had also revealed that the Modi family will certainly be a part of the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu was the first one to join the cast of SNS 2 and was also seen in the first teaser. Later, it was revealed that Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem has also been roped in.

However, with Gopi and Ahem returning, everyone's eyes were on Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel, as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya would be incomplete without her. Earlier, Rupal had revealed that she was approached by the makers. However, now there's some good news for the fans as Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben is all set to join the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Yes, the senior actress confirmed that she will reprise her role in the second season. Confirming about her return Rupal told Mumbai Mirror, 'There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki.'

Though Kokilaben was strict, she was a righteous woman, who treated everyone equally. She never differentiated between her children and her daughter-in-law/s. Sharing how viewers adored Kokilaben, Rupal shared, 'Of course, I am a lot more flexible and fun. But even today, young girls tell me that they want a mother-in-law like Koki.'

While Rupal will be seen Kokilaben in SNS 2, the actress is currently playing the role of Abir's (Shaheer Sheik) mother Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. When asked if she is skeptical about doing two shows simultaneously, revealing her inhibitions, Rupal said, 'I could not sleep the night I was approached for SNS 2 as I prefer doing one show at a time.' However, she revealed that the channel (Star Plus) and YRHPK creator Rajan Shahi and SNS 2 producer Rashami Sharma have assured have that they will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly.

The actress is totally positive and confident that just like the first season, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will also be a hit. Channeling her inner Kokilaben, Rupal Patel said, 'Krishna Bhagwan ki saugandh, if season 2 is not superhit, mera naam bhi Kokila Modi nahin.'

Apparently, the makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 are eyeing for a Navratri launch for the family drama. Are you excited to see SNS on TV again? Let us know in the comment section below.

