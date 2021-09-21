Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Akanksha Junega sustains injury after fall: There was blood all over my face

In an unfortunate accident, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Akanksha Juneja has sustained an injury above her left eye. The actress who plays Kanak Desai on the TV show recently slipped in her bathroom and sustained a gash above the eye. Akanksha had to be rushed to a hospital, where she got 4 stitches and was then discharged after 3 hours. Speaking to a leading daily, she shared about the accident and informed that she has been advised to rest for a couple of days.

Speaking to ETimes, Akanksha revealed how she hurt herself. “I slipped and hit my head against the wash basin, which caused a gash. There was blood all over my face. My head hurts badly and I cannot even open my eye at the moment. I am on painkillers and have been advised to rest for a couple of days,” said the actress.

Akanksha further shared that she has taken a few days off from working as the pain is unbearable. “I have asked the production for a few days off, as I cannot manage shooting with this gash and swelling. Also, the pain is unbearable. Working in such a state isn’t possible. The production team has been very supportive and have given me a few days off.”

Akanksha is popular for her vamp roles in daily soaps. In an interview with Hindustan Times in June, she had talked about how she came about doing negative roles. “Initially, for good 2-3 years I was doing positive roles and then Ekta Kapoor ma’am offered me a negative role in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain,” she said. After realizing her potential in playing negative roles, she decided to give it a try. She explained that she got recognition for her work when she played vamp roles and as a result, she ‘continued picking’ negative characters.

