Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Devoleena aka Gopi recreates Rasode Mein Kaun Tha moment with Kokila at award show

The popular dialogue Rasode Kaun Tha (Who was in the kitchen?) from television serial, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya had created a sensation on the internet. Fans went crazy and created videos, shared hilarious memes on the digital platform. The dialogue gained immense popularity after musician Yashraj Mukhate turned it into a song. The iconic dialogue is stuck in the mind of fans till now. And now, once again the moment will be recreated by Kolikaben aka Rupal Patel and Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee at Star Plus award show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the small video on her Twitter handle with an emoji. In the video, Rupal Patel is seen asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee “Rasode mein kaun tha?" (Who was in the kitchen?). While both are also seen dancing together too and welcoming the new year 2021. The moment will be recreated at an award show organised by Star Plus. Currently, the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is also going on air and a similar incident had been recreated in the serial too which grabbed the attention of viewers.

Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim, Harsh Nagar, and Sneha Jain are currently leading the show. However, Rucha Hasabnis is not part of the second season as she had given birth to a baby girl. Apart from this, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had also participated in Bigg Boss season 13.

