Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 SPOILER: Anant comes to know about Gehna’s marriage

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a popular show on Star Plus. The family drama’s first season was equally famous as it stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the lead role. The current season is also successful. The track is showing hardships in Anant and Gehna's personal life. Both are not together but still remember their past life. Dr. Abhay is the new character in the show and he is mad for Gehna. He loves her a lot. It was shown how he had plans of getting married to Gehna and had also asked her to wear red for her next sitting of treatment.

He is a psychopath who wants to make Gehna make his wife. He recalls her as Kajal who was his wife. As per reports, Gehna’s medical condition will become more worst and she will be admitted. Abhay will give Gehna electric shocks wherein she will forget her past. In the upcoming track will show Abhay will see Anant, Gehna’s husband, getting engaged to someone else. But Anant will somehow find out that it’s none other than Abhay who got married to Gehna.

Through an incident, Anant will also realize that Abhay’s mother is not his actual mother and senses something fishy. He decided to find out the truth. Now, it will be interesting to see how he will save Gehna from Dr. Abhay.

It stars Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, and Akanksha Juneja in the lead role. The drama series is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

