Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Vishal Singh reveals he isn't interested to play full fledged role, may do a cameo

Vishal Singh, who played the role of Jigar Modi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, recently revealed that the makers have approached him for season 2 of the show. Read on.

Saath Nibhana Saaithya 2 is making headlines ever since the makers announced the much-awaited sequel. It is already known that Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Gopi Bahu), Mohommad Nazim (Ahem), and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben) are going to reprise their roles, while Harsh Nagar (Anant) and Sneha Jain (Gehna) will lead the second season. Now, in a recent interview with the Times of India, Vishal Singh opened up about being a part of SNS 2. Vishal played the role of Ahem's cousin brother and Raashi's husband in the original season of the family drama.

When he was asked if fans will see him in Saath Nibhana Saaithya 2, the actor revealed that the makers had approached him for the sequel. He said that he had a brief conversation with SNS 2 makers, but is not sure about being a part of Saath Nibhana Saaithya 2. Moreover, he shared that he is not very keen to play a major role in the show, but is okay doing a cameo appearance. I am okay doing a cameo but not much interested in doing a show of which I have already been a part of before,' expressed Vishal.

He said that he was a part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya for over 6 years. Currently, he is busy with other work assignments, which include a lot of traveling. Owing to this, it is not possible for the actor to invest his whole time in a daily soap. Not only this, but Vishal also said that he wishes to do something new, and not something which he has already done in the past. 'It should give me an opportunity to show my versatility,' said Vishal.

Recently, Devoleena shot for a second promo of the show with Genha (Senha). The shootings of the show might begin from September 19 or 20 depending on the arrangements. Meanwhile, Saath Nibhana Saaithya 2 makers are eyeing for a Navrati launch for the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

