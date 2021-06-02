Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Akanksha Juneja on working amid COVID 19: We are entertainment warriors

Television actress kanksha Juneja opened up about working amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic. Check out the details.

Actress Akanksha Juneja, who is popularly known for embodying the role of Kanak Desai in StarPlus's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, has opened up about handling professional responsibilities amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the lockdown restrictions in the state of Maharashtra, many TV related projects have moved to other cities to continue work. Akanksha and her crew shifted to Agra for 15 days. However, the schedule for the project got extended due to delays and now she has been there for over 40 days.

Akanksha expressed how difficult it has been for her since she’s staying away from her family during these unprecedented times. “But we are entertainment warriors!” she added. The actress emphasized how important it is for everyone to stay home. She explained that people from the entertainment industry are trying their best to keep their audience entertained. “I’m sure this too shall pass,” she said. The actress also recalled the last time she was in Agra, was with her family but they weren’t able to stay for too long.

Akanksha is popular for her vamp roles in daily soaps. “Initially, for good 2-3 years I was doing positive roles and then Ekta Kapoor ma’am offered me a negative role in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain,” she said. After realizing her potential in playing negative roles, she decided to give it a try. She explained that she got recognition for her work when she played vamp roles and as a result, she ‘continued picking’ negative characters.

