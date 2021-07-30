Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Giaa Manek & Rupal Patel to collaborate for their new show ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’

The TV actor Rupal Patel and Giaa Manek became a popular household name with impressive acting in one of the most popular TV shows Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Rupal Patel played the role of a powerful and overbearing woman named Kokilaben and Giaa Manek played the role of a meek and innocent daughter-in-law of Kokilaben, as Gopi Bahu. The audience gave a lot of love to the show, which made it one of the most-watched shows during the time of its airing. To the delight of the fans of the show, the epic duo Giaa and Rupal Patel are coming back with a new show.

It is great news for the fans of Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu, as the duo will be seen in similar roles very soon. The actors will be part of an upcoming daily soap ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’. The show will be aired on the channel Star Bharat. It will be interesting to see the cast of the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya come together for this show. Some other actors who will be part of the show are Nazim Khilji, Pooja Kava, Jyoti Mukerji, Raj Kumar, Minal Karpe, Nitin Vakharia, Hitesh Sampat, and others. While the cast will be the same, the story will be very different from the previous story. The lead actress Giaa Manek shared a poster of the upcoming show on her social media.

