Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan announces her second pregnancy; Shares a cute post

Lovey Sasan’s social media account is flooded with wishes. She has been part of many hit shows including Bade Ache Lagte Hain.

The popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress Lovey Sasan has shared the good news with her fans. She has announced her pregnancy for the second time with her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy. Fans send her congratulatory messages on the post which shared on her official Instagram handle. To note, the actress is already a mother of a son. She is popular for playing the role of Paridhi Modi in the cult show. But in the second season, she is not seen. The first season had gained huge popularity.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘We’re so excited to announce our little family is growing by 2 feet’ along with pregnancy lady emoji. As soon as she shared the post, fans and celebrities wished the couple. One of them wrote, ‘So happy to hear the news’. In the picture, we can see her son running into the house with a cute smile. He is dressed in a white T-shirt which has ‘Soon to be big brother’ written on it.

To note, the actress got married in 2018 and had embraced motherhood first time in February 2019. Their son's name is Royce.

On the work front, she had essayed a negative role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya first season. She was also seen in Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Bade Acche Lagte Hai. During the pandemic, the couple had provided meals to COVID 19 patients in Bengaluru. She is mostly doing independent ad projects on social media.

Credits :Lovey Sasan Instagram

