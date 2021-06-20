Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Lovey Sason says ‘I hope to resume work after having my second baby’

Lovey Sasan along with her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy recently announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan and her husband Koushik Krishnamurthy are all set to become parents again. She recently announced her second pregnancy in a lovely Instagram post. The actress had moved to Bengaluru after her wedding in 2019 and became a mother to a lovely boy Royce, in February last year. Lovey recently spoke to Times of India about not wanting a very big gap between the two children. She also mentioned her plans of getting back to work and shifting base again in Mumbai after having her second baby.

“We did not want a big gap between the two children. We wanted both our kids to grow up together so that I could also focus on getting back to work. The last three years have been like a dream come true and we feel blessed. It is a great feeling to become a mother and we feel grateful about welcoming another child soon,” said Lovey. Speaking on missing showbusiness and relocating to Mumbai, she said, “I live in a great city and love the weather here. The cost of living is slightly lower than in Mumbai, too. Having said that, I miss Mumbai and my work a lot.”

She mentioned that even after getting married, she kept getting good offers. Some of the interesting reality shows offered that she received in the last two years include Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. “I kept getting good offers, but could not accept them. Then I had my baby and was on maternity break. Now, I hope to resume work after having my second baby,” said Lovey.

Also Read| Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan announces her second pregnancy; Shares a cute post

Share your comment ×