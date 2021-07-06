Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben hospitalised; Husband reveals she is ‘fine’ now

According to media reports, Rupal Patel, who was last seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, is recovering well in the hospital.

Rupal Patel has been one of the most talked about actresses in the telly world who has become a household name with her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress was seen playing the role of Kokila Modi and her performance grabbed a lot of attention. However, Rupal is back in the headlines today but for an unfortunate reason. According to media reports, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress has been hospitalised in Mumbai. While the reason behind her hospitalisation isn’t known yet, the news has got the fans worried.

Now as a recent update, her husband Radha Krishan Dutt has confirmed that Rupal’s health is stable. Speaking about the same, Dutt told India Today, “She is fine now… No worries”. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggested that Rupal is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon. “Yes, she is hospitalised but now she is doing fine. And, she will be discharged from the hospital in the next three to four days. They don't want to disclose the reason for hospitalisation,” the source was quoted saying to the publication.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Rupal being a part of Saath Nibhaana Saaathiya prequel. However, the actress stated that she isn’t aware of the development and isn’t in the mood to take up any project until she is fully vaccinated. To recall, Rupal was last seen reprising her role of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Talking about the show, the actress stated that she had no plans to be a part of the show but took it up later on the audience’s demand.

Credits :India Today

