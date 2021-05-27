Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to soon release its reboot series; Mohammad Nazim & Hemmanshi Ruparel roped in already

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is going to have a reboot version very soon with the same characters but a different storyline.

The popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Sathiya is among the most loved shows on television. The interesting twists and turns in the show kept the audience hooked for a long time of seven years. The lead pair of the show Gopi and Ahem became very popular for their love-hate relationship. The role of Gopi was initially played by Giaa Manek but was later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The role of Ahem was played by Mohammad Nazim.

There were speculations about the show returning as a prequel. But Telly Chakkar has confirmed that it is a reboot version. The story of the show will revolve around a Gujarati family but the story will be very different from the first one. The show already has a season 2 which is telecasted on Star Plus and the reboot of the show will be shown on Star Bharat.

According to the news received, the background of the show will remain the same. The show will bring back Ahem Modi, Gopi, and Rashi in the show but this time, the narrative will be entirely different. According to sources, Mohammad Nazim has been roped in to play the role of Ahem. However, this time, he will be introduced as Saksham. According to speculation, the character name of Rashi as Gopi’s stepsister will now be called Ashi and it will be played by Hemmanshi Ruparel.

