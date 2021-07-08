Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Rupal Patel to be discharged soon from hospital; Will commence shoot shortly

Rupal Patel health has been improved and she will be discharged very soon from hospital. The actress will reportedly be one of the main cast members in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

The actress Rupal Patel was recently admitted to hospital owing her poor health. She was hospitalised for few days and as per the recent update, she is doing better now. As per reports, the actress will be discharged today from the hospital. Her secretary confirmed about her health improvement and told, “She is doing fine and should be discharged today.” The actress has become a household name with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, in which she played the role of Kokilaben.

Her role was very popular on the television screens and till date people remember her for her over powering screen presence. The actress will be reportedly seen in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Rupal Patel has not yet confirmed about being part of the show, but as per sources of the show, she will be starting shoot of the show very soon. She will be one of the main cast of the show. One of the sources said, “Rupalji is going to be a part of the show, which was originally slated to go on floors on June 1. However, unfortunately, she has fallen sick and hence, the shoot of the show has been delayed by a couple of weeks. Everything is in place and we will commence the shoot once she fully recovers.”

Talking about her role in the show, Rupal’s secretary said that, “Yes, talks are on. However, the deal is yet to be finalised.”

The makers have retained few of the original cast members along with some original aspects of the story.

The actress has been part of numerous other TV shows including Shagun, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Manmohini, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Gangs of Filmistaan, and others.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×