Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Sagar tricks the police and escapes from the jail

Today, Jamuna and Praful praise Paresh for the decoration in their house, while everyone get excited to see Anant and Gehna dressed up as Krishna and Radha. Hema laughs at Kanak as the latter looks funny in her getup. On the other hand, Sagar gets ready to make an escape from the jail and decides to destroy the Desais. Meanwhile, Radhika plans to execute her new plan. Gehna spots Kanak and Radhika together and gets tensed.

Later, Gehna follows Radhika as she leaves the house and meets someone. Gehna tries to go ahead but Krishna calls out for Gehna and takes her from there. Ahead, Krishna starts the play by narrating Lord Krishna’s birth story. Gehna gets tensed and tells Anant that she feels that Radhika is planning to do something big. Anant tells Gehna to calm down as Radhika cannot do anything as Lord Krishna is with them.

Further, Radhika changes the duplicate sword with an original one and laughs thinking that Gehna has no idea about the plan. The latter also adds that this will be the final attack on Desais. On the flip side, Sagar tricks the police escapes from the jail. Soon, Sagar calls Kanak and informs her about his escape from the prison and assures her that he will finish Desai family. Sagar hears the police siren and gets scared, Kanak asks Sagar to be safe as if the cops get hold of him then everything will be destroyed.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

