Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna adamant to prove Anant's innocence

Today, Gehna gets adamant and tells everyone that she feels that Anant is alive and wants to prove his innocence in front of everyone. The police inspector tells Gehna that they will soon meet in the court and leaves from there. Gehna removes the garland from Anant’s photograph while Jamuna gets emotional. Gehna consoles Jamuna and asks her to calm down as the latter feels that Anant is totally fine and will return soon.

The next morning, Hiral tells Gehna to remove the nuptial chain as Anant is dead. Hiral also adds that society won't accept Gehna with the nuptial chain as her husband has left this world. Gehna gives a befitting reply to Hiral and shuts her up along with all the other family members. Jamuna backs Gehna and asks other family members to let her live life on her own terms. Gehna takes a strange decision and removes the nuptial chain and tells the Desai’s that she is waiting for Anant and he will make her wear this nuptial chain once again.

Furthermore, the Desai family faces a lot of problems as society makes their life hell as everyone declares Anant as a terrorist. Gehna finds it difficult to arrange a lawyer for Anant’s case as all the lawyers witness the headlines of Anant’s crime in the news. Meanwhile, people throw stones at the Desai mansion which irritates Kanak. Gehna decides to fight for Anant’s innocence wherein Radhika and Jamuna assure Gehna that they will support Gehna in every situation.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Anant sacrifices his life for Gehna