Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Praful faces humiliation from public

Today, Gehna informs all the family members about her new job. Jamuna gets happy for Gehna and wishes her good luck. Pankaj tells Gehna to accompany him as he will drop her at the workplace. Gehna tells Pankaj to stay back as her workplace is within a walking distance from their house. Gehna steps out of the house and sees Anant’s bike which makes her emotional. Later, Gehna gathers courage and decides to stay strong as she is determined to prove Anant’s innocence. Kanak feels jealous as she learns about Gehna’s new job. Pankaj tells Kanak to help his family instead of creating new issues. After a while, everyone gets shocked as they find the black color on Praful’s face as he gets back from the market.

Praful apologizes to Jamuna as the people in the market did not let him buy the medicines and blamed him for raising a terrorist in his house. Furthermore, Gehna works as a maid in a rich women’s house to pay the lawyers' fees. Jamuna tells all the family members to wait for Gehna as they sit to have dinner.

Gehna gets back home and rushes to the washroom to get fresh. Kanak notices Gehna’s behaviour and decides to find out the truth. Praful requests Jamuna to hide his incident from Gehna. The next morning, Kanak finds out about Gehna’s location and takes Jamuna and Hema to the house where Gehna is working as a maid.

