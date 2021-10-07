Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 6 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna's truth comes out

Today, Gehna gets shocked as she sees Kanak and Hema along with Jamuna at her owner's house. Meera tells Gehna to offer some snacks to their guests. Gehna covers her face with a veil and keeps the snacks on the table. Kanak recognizes Gehna's dress and asks her to remove the veil as the latter can fall down. Later, Gehna is about to fall while walking wherein Kanak tries to remove Gehna’s veil but the latter controls herself and leaves the place. After a while, Gehna breaks the flower vase while Jamuna gets astonished as she finds Gehna picking up the trash. Meanwhile, Meera fires Gehna and tries to push her out of the house.

Jamuna loses her calm and reveals that Gehna is her daughter-in-law and asks Meera to be polite with her. Meera insults Jamuna as she backed Gehna and confronted the former. Ahead, Gehna gives a befitting reply to Meera and takes Jamuna from there. Further, Kanak insults Gehna as they get back home wherein Jamuna defends Gehna.

Furthermore, Gehna starts working as a taxi driver. On the flip side Jamuna faces severe health issues, Desai's decide to take her to the hospital. Gehna notices everything while she is driving the taxi on the opposite road. Gehna sends some other taxi driver to pick up Desai's. Later on, Sagar gets into Gehna's taxi as a passenger. Sagar recognizes the latter and tells her to stop the car. Gehna refuses to follow Sagar’s instructions and as a result, gets thrashed by the latter and loses consciousness.

Also Read| Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Akanksha Junega sustains injury after fall: There was blood all over my face