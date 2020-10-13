Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pic with Rupal will remind you of Gopi, Koki's bond
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel's Saath Nibhana Saathiya is all set to return with a season 2 from October 19. The daily soap will be replacing Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at 9 PM slot and is already keeping the loyal fans excited. Recently, Devoleena aka Gopi shared a picture with her onscreen mother-in-law Kokila aka Rupal Patel and this reunion pic has definitely left fans excited and intrigued.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on reprising Gopi: It is like continuing the brand like stars do in films
Speaking of Gopi, we had asked Devoleena on the comeback, to which, she said, "I was glad. Gopi was iconic and will always remain iconic. And yes, playing your iconic role after a break and that to on demand is called opportunity." She also mentioned that she doesn't fear typecast as this is like continuing their legacy. "t is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it," she added.