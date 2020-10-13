Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pic with Rupal will remind you of Gopi, Koki's bond

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will begin airing from October 19. The show will mark the return go Gopi aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Koki aka Rupal Patel. Read.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel's Saath Nibhana Saathiya is all set to return with a season 2 from October 19. The daily soap will be replacing Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at 9 PM slot and is already keeping the loyal fans excited. Recently, Devoleena aka Gopi shared a picture with her onscreen mother-in-law Kokila aka Rupal Patel and this reunion pic has definitely left fans excited and intrigued.

In the picture, while Devoleena as Gopi is seen donning an embellished sari looking pretty as ever, Kokila is back with heavy jewellery and huge round bindis making for quite a sight. Check the picture out. Meanwhile, speaking of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, the show will revolve around Gehna aka Sneha Jain and is joined by Harsh Nagar. The promo for the show already highlights that Gehna will play the maid while Harsh plays the son of the family who will fight for Gehna's rights.



Speaking of Gopi, we had asked Devoleena on the comeback, to which, she said, "I was glad. Gopi was iconic and will always remain iconic. And yes, playing your iconic role after a break and that to on demand is called opportunity." She also mentioned that she doesn't fear typecast as this is like continuing their legacy. "t is like continuing your own brand just like superstars , , do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it," she added.

