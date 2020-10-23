  1. Home
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 EXCLUSIVE: Tension on sets with Akanksha feeling insecure about Rupal and Devoleena?

Pinkvilla has learnt that there is some ongoing tension between the old and new cast of Saath Nibhana Saathiya with Akanksha Juneja reportedly feeling insecure. Read.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: October 23, 2020 05:40 pm
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel in Saath Nibhana SaathiyaSaath Nibhana Saathiya 2 EXCLUSIVE: Tension on sets with Akanksha feeling insecure about Rupal and Devoleena?
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel aka Gopi and Kokila returned to the small screen with season 2 of Saath Nibhana Saathiya this week. The show had been getting lots of love during the lockdown with Gopi and Kokila's camaraderie being loved. The shooting for the second season began a month back and the show went on air on October 19. However, we hear from reliable sources that tension on the sets can be felt amongst the new and old cast members, especially with a few new cast members feeling sidelined and insecure. 

A source informs, "Devoleena, Rupal have been the face of Saath Nibhana Saathiya and continue to do so. Akanksha Juneja (who plays the role of Kanak) reportedly has been upset with the production as she has not been promoted well and has been feeling insecure about the popularity of the old cast members especially Rupal and Devoleena. With this, there is some shimmering tension amongst the old and the new cast members with hardly any conversation between them." We also hear that Akanksha created a scene on Thursday evening on sets. 

Another source shares that Sneha Jain, who plays Gehna, has been causing a lot of problem for the production on set. Meanwhile, Devoleena and Rupal continue receive lots of love as Gopi and Kokila and share a great bond offscreen as well. 

Memes featuring Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee from Saath Nibhana Saathiya had recently gone viral and fans have been attached to the show for the longest time. 

