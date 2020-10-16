Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Falguni Pathak NOT a part of Navratri special in Devoleena Bhattacharjee's show

Falguni Pathak to be a part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's Navratri special episode? Well, here's the truth.

Fans of Saath Nibhana Saathiya are excited to see their favourite Gopi and Kokila aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel back on screen. The second season for the show premieres on October 19. The shooting for the show began much earlier and now with Navratri round the corner, there were some reports in the media which stated that Falguni Pathak might be a part of the Navratri special episode of the show. However, a source has completely refuted the news and clarified that this is completely untrue.

The show this season will focus on Gehna and her duties and responsibilities. The promo for the show was received well and now it is time to welcome the Modi family yet again on the small screen. The channel shared a promo for the show recently and captioned it, "Manoranjan ka mazaa hoga dugna, jab saath aayengi Gopi aur Gehna..#SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2, 19 October se, Raat 9 baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par." Check it out.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee on reprising Gopi: It is like continuing the brand like stars do in films

Meanwhile, about reprising the character of Gopi, Devoleena told us that it is like taking her legacy forward and she is very excited for it. "I was glad. Gopi was iconic and will always remain iconic. And yes, playing your iconic role after a break and that to on demand is called opportunity," she said and added, " It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars , , do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I'm always up for it."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×