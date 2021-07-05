Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Shagufta Ali faces financial crisis; Seeks help for medical treatment

Shagufta Ali reveals that she has severe health conditions and had to sell her asset for treatment. The actress has been part of many hit serials.

The Coronavirus pandemic has left many people jobless including the actors. Many actors have confessed that they faced a financial crisis during the pandemic. Popular television actress Shagufta Ali is also in a financial mess due to a lack of work. The actress has been part of many televisions serials and films. She is known for her roles in Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. A web portal has mentioned that the actress has admitted that she is facing a financial crisis and also health issues.

In an exclusive interview with Spotboye, she revealed that she had to sell her car and jewelry to meet the two ends and has been traveling in auto rickshaws. “I have been ill for the last 20 years. I had cancer in the third advanced stage and I became a survivor. Nobody in the industry knew about this except a very few people. Then I was diagnosed with Breast cancer and it was at the third stage. My health condition has worsened. I am diabetic and it has affected my feet very badly," she said.

Talking about her financial condition, she said, “Last four years less work is coming. I have just done one film and that is also not completed. I have been working for 36 years in the industry. I started working at 17 and now I am 54. Since then these four years have been the worst period of my life. I had no help. I sold a lot of my assets to survive.” The actress also mentioned that she needs financial help for her medical treatment.

Also Read: What? Zoya and Aditya to get divorced post consummation in Bepannaah?

Credits :spotboye

Share your comment ×