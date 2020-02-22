Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan welcomes baby boy with husband Koushik Krishnamurthy

Lovey Sasan and husband Koushik Krishnamurthy are all set to embrace a new phase in their life as the two have welcomed a baby boy home.

Marriage and motherhood are definitely two of the biggest shifts in anyone's life and well when either follows, there are happy butterflies in the stomach, and a whole new life that awaits later. And well, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan has embraced parenthood with husband Koushik Krishnamurthy on February 19, 2020. The duo has welcomed a healthy baby boy and has decided to name their bundle of joy Royce.

Lovey and Koushik got married on February 10 last year in Bengaluru, and while talking about embracing this new phase in their lives, Lovey said how Royce is God's most special gift to them and that no words would be enough to describe their feelings at this point of time. She also went on to add how she is grateful to the doctors who in fact, made sure that she has an easy delivery. Well, here's wishing the two hearty congratulations for their baby boy.

(ALSO READ: Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Lovey Susan shares a few adorable moments from her wedding; View pics)

On the work front, the actress has been a part of multiple television shows and is most popular for playing a negative role in Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim starrer Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She has also been a part of shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, among many others.

Read More