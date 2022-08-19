Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis announces her second pregnancy; See adorable post

Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis became popular with the show and a household name as Rashi. The actress married Rahul Jagdale in 2015 and took a break from acting afterwards. On 10 December 2019, she gave birth to a daughter and now the actress shared the news of becoming a mother again.

Rucha took to her social media account to share an adorable picture of her daughter, who can be seen writing 'Big sister' on a canvas. She shared the image on her Instagram account and captioned the image as, "ONE MORE TO ADORE."

See post here-

As soon as Rucha announced her second pregnancy, friends and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Her co-stars from Saathiya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bhavini Purohit and other actors from the industry. Adaa Khan wrote, “Mashallah congratulations” and Kajal Pisal wrote, “Congratulations”, and many others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Rucha has been away from the small screen ever since she got married. Rucha got married to Rahul in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on January 26, 2015. Her husband is not from the industry. The actress has been enjoying the motherhood phase to the fullest and keeps sharing pictures from her life.

Rucha, who has been away from television, made an appearance in a music video that came out in 2020. It was produced by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut, the makers of Saathiya.

Talking about it, the actress had said back then, "It was just a friendly extension to be a part of the video. I feel the song was really positive and upbeat. It was fun to face the camera after years. We all recorded our small bits at home and it was done."

On returning back to acting, she had shared with Etimes "If I find some character extremely exciting that I just cannot say no to, I might be back."

