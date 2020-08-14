  1. Home
Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis' dad leaves for heavenly abode post recovering from COVID 19

Rucha Hasabnis' father recovered from COVID-19 sometime back. However, he was still fighting with lung recovery. He passed away on 8th August 2020.
The year 2020 has not proved to be a good one, especially for the entertainment industry. Rucha Hasabnis who shot to fame with the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya has lost her father Ramesh Hasabnis. The latter was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and recovered too. Rucha herself took to social media to announce her father’s recovery. But it seems like fate had something else in store. As per her Instagram post, he passed away on 8th August 2020.

Meanwhile, the actress had earlier mentioned that although her father recovered from Coronavirus, he was still fighting for lung recovery. Not only that but Rucha also asked everyone to pray for his speedy recovery back then. She has now shared an emotional note on Instagram while remembering him that reads, “Rest in peace, my sweet Daddy.” The actress has also attached an image along with the post that reads, “Daddy, I’ll see you on the other side of the stars.”

Rest in peace my sweet sweet Daddy . . . 8.8.20

As soon as she shared this post on social media, many of her former co-stars and fans offered their condolences on the comments section. Among them is Devoleena Bhattacharjee who also happens to be a close friend of Rucha. She writes, “May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Talking about Rucha Hasabnis, the actress took a break from acting in 2014 and tied the knot with Rahul Jagdale the very next year. She gave birth to a baby girl in December 2020. 

