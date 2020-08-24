Saath Nibhana Saathiya producer shares hilarious viral meme ft Gopi, Rashi & Kolikaben; Leaves latter proud

A sequence from popular TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya has taken the internet by storm after a social media user turned it into a hilarious rap. The video features Gopi, Raashi and Kolikaben, and has sparked a meme fest.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is counted amongst the longest-running shows in the Indian entertainment industry. Several might not have seen the daily soap when it was running on the small screen, but many are aware of the 'Gopi Bahu washing laptop' scene that caught everyone's attention on social media. Now, the daily soap has become the talk-of-the-town, and become the center of attraction, thanks to the hilarious rap song. It so happened that a social media user, by the name of Yashraj Mukhate, turned a sequence from the show into a musical rap, leaving everyone in splits.

The video is spreading like wildfire among users on the internet, and has also sparked a meme fest. The mashup video that is gaining momentum features Rucha Hasabnis (Rashi) and Giaa Manek (Gopi Bahu) and Rupal Patel (Kokilaben). In the viral clip, Kokilaben can be seen rapping to scold her Gopi and Rashi. Kokilaben is seen alleging Rashi of a conspiracy and lashing out at Gopi Bahu. The dialogues in the scene are auto-tuned in a way that it appears like a catchy rap, and it is made viewers laugh their hearts out.

While many may feel, that such mundane kitchen mishaps don't qualify for a musical spin, but this viral video will certainly make your heads turn and make you go ROFL. After 'Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyu maara', 'Rashi ne khali cooker gas be kyu rakha?' has become the biggest question among social media users. Saath Nibhana Saathiya's producer Rashmi Sharma also shared this viral video on her Instagram handle, and many TV actors were left chuckling.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Rupal Patel, who played Kokilaben in the much-loved daily soap, reacted to the viral clip and said that she was surprised after watching it. She stated that her character of Kokilaben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been a milestone for her career. Further, Rupal revealed that she contacted Yashraj, who made the funny mashup and expressed her gratitude.

In a candid chat with the Times of India, Rupal stated, 'My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how I realized got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later,I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it . I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude.'

'Only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and I am proud that Kokilaben is one of them, Rupal reiterated.' What are your thoughts on this famous Saath Nibhana Saathiya meme and video? Let us know in the comment section below.

