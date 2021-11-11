Saba Khan speaks about dating Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz: ‘We like each other as human beings’

In the recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Saba Khan’s name became quite popular as there were rumours about the relationship between her and Umar Riaz. There was buzz about Umar Riaz dating ex- contestant Saba Khan, but Umar's sister Mahvish and cousin Nomaan Ellahi denied it. Now Sana Khan has opened up on the matter and talked about it.

In an interview with Etimes, Saba Khan said that she read somewhere that Umar's family members have said a few things and she wanted to clarify that. Umar's cousin Nomaan has said that he met her in a mall. But she shared that she hasn’t met him anywhere and in fact sometime back when one of her songs was released, he texted her saying that she had done a good job and she thanked him for appreciating her work. Apart from this, she did not speak to him. Talking about meeting his family, she said that she has met his family (mom, dad and sister Mahvish) and they were very sweet to her. She shared that they liked her and supported her journey in her season of Bigg Boss 12.

Talking about her relationship with Umar Riaz, she said, “Umar's first project was with me for a music video. That's when we got along well on the sets. Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won't say that we both are dating. We both aren't dating but we like each other as human beings.”

Saba has also made a video for Umar to supporting him for Bigg Boss 15 and has shared it on her social media. But the actress is being trolled for that. She said, "After I made a video for Umar and shared it on Instagram, some people have been trolling me and saying nasty things. I feel that's not needed because all I wanted to do by making that video is show my support for Umar. He is doing well on the show and I wish he does better and goes much ahead. I feel that he needs to show more of his straightforward side in the house."



