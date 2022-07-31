Sagar Parekh replaces his 'friend' Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa; Says 'I'm feeling the pressure'

Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar Shah in Anupamaa for the past two years, has now been replaced by his "real-life friend" Sagar Parekh. The actor will now slip into the shoes of Samar and has also shot for a few portions for the numero uno show. His contract was terminated by the makers of the show because he signed the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 over Anupamaa, which is on a rival channel.

Talking to ETimes, Sagar Parekh said that Paras Kalnawat has already established the role, and he's under immense pressure. "Anupamaa is a popular show and Samar's character is important because he is the only dutiful son and support system of Anupama in the show. I am feeling a lot of pressure and a bit nervous too because Paras who is a friend in real life, has played it so well. Entering an existing show is always a task. Also, I am new to the entire team. But I am excited and looking forward to breaking the ice with my co-actors," said Sagar.

Sagar Parekh has already shot his scenes with Rupali Ganguly and shared that she made him feel comfortable. The actor also confirmed that he never watched Anupamaa but his family watches it. "I have shot with Rupali madam and she has helped me a lot on the set. I did not get time to watch the show earlier, but now I have watched Samar's role closely. My family watches the show, so they also keep telling me about the character and how he has many shades to play. Of course, I don't have to do the same thing and I will bring my own abilities and talent to the role," said the actor.

Talking about Sagar Parekh, he has been in the industry for the past six years and is originally from Ahmedabad. Sagar has appeared in series like, Fanaa: Ishq Main Marjawan, Internet Wala Love and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

