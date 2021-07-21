Sahil Anand apologises to his fans for abruptly quitting social media; Says 'Sorry I troubled you guys'

Television actor Sahil Anand took the internet by storm when he announced that he is taking a break from social media. His announcement came as a shock not only to his fans but also to the celebrities. He had shared a long post on July 19 mentioning that he wanted some mental space and that’s why he is taking a break from social media. But now he has deleted the post and shared an apology video saying that he did not think that his message would have an effect on the fans.

Sahil shared the video and wrote, “Hey, Since I owe you all an apology because of leaving abruptly here is what I want to say.” In the video, he is seen inside a car and says, “Sorry, I really troubled you guys a lot. Mera woh message mujhe nahi pata tha itna affect karega sabko. I just wanted to go away. And, I am sorry if I have troubled or I have unintentionally made someone scared by my post. I just wanted you guys to know because you guys have been a part of my life. I think I owe an explanation to you guys.”

He also revealed that he was doing a film which was very dark. “I had to prepare a lot of that. We shot for three days but I never came out of it. After the shoot was done, I was not able to come out of it but things were okay later. But, suddenly uski release ki baat hui toh woh movie phir se mere saamne aa gayi and it started disturbing me. Things were not that great. So, I came to Chandigarh and met a psychologist. He asked me to take time out for a few days," he added.

Click here to view the video:

On the work front, he was seen in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay which also starred Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan.

