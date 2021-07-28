Sahil Anand opens up on mental health; Says ‘People have become more aware after Sushant Singh Rajput'

Content Warning: This article contains references to depression and mental health issues.

Sahil Anand recently left his Instagram family in a state of frenzy after he shared a cryptic post on the photo-sharing application. In the now-deleted post, the actor reportedly shed light on the disturbed mental health of the actor and narrated his struggle to ‘feel normal’ in the last couple of weeks. Now, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Sahil candidly revealed the reason as to why he had kept his state of mind secretive from his closed ones. Unfortunately, the Student of the Year 2 star believed that no one would understand his reasons for not feeling alright.

He told the portal, “There are two reasons why I never expressed this to my friends. I’ve been hearing how people were sad when they lost someone, or something happened, but I hadn’t heard someone being affected like me. And then I thought if I tell someone, they won’t get it.” In addition to this, Sahil also opined how everyone in the industry has become more aware of mental health ever since the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 situation became another reason for Anand being silent on the matter.

“I motivate people around me and make them happy. If I post a picture where I’m not smiling or am serious on social media, they begin to ask ,‘Why are you not smiling? Are you going through something?’ Especially after Sushant, people have become like, ‘Isko ya usko kya ho gaya hai’. They’re more aware, and they notice. I didn’t put out about my thing before as the Covid situation was unfolding,” noted Sahil Anand.

In terms of work, Sahil Anand has been doing projects in both the TV and film industries. He last featured in the daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 alongside Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. He was also seen essaying the role of Jeet Khurrana in Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)