Sahil Anand shares the challenges his family faced due to premature delivery of baby during COVID 19

Sahil Anand became emotional as he said that he was scared for the birth of his baby in the COVID times. He also shared the name of the newborn.

Television actor Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga were recently blessed with a baby boy. But the couple had to face numerous difficulties and challenges before the child came into their life. The actor was very tensed about the delivery of his child as it was a premature birth process and the rise in the COVID 19 cases had become a huge cause of concern for them. The actor was very scared as they had to go out of their homes every week for tests and visiting a hospital was unsafe in itself.

The actor said that they were scared to even go out of the house for necessary work. They had to meet their gynecologist and went for ultrasound scans every week. In the last visit, the doctor had informed them about going for premature delivery because of certain complications. This made them worried and they were also worried about getting a proper room in the hospital.

He added that his wife Rajneet could not wear a mask all the time which was a worry for them as nurses and doctors were coming to check on her. He was praying that everything goes smoothly and his wife gets discharged soon. They had to be in the hospital for five days and for that their mothers had flown down to assist them.

With the birth of their baby boy, the couple is now enjoying the new phase of parenthood in their lives. Sahil added that his wife and the baby are doing well. The actor is enjoying the new start of life and loves to spend time watching his movements and reactions. He also loves to spend time with the baby and laughs as he feels that he understands the patterns of the baby. He is now waiting for the situation to get better so that he can take care of the baby in his hometown Chandigarh with his family.

The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor has named the son, Sahraj, which is the first three letters of the couple's name. they had decided the name even before the baby was born. He told that it means strong, courageous, and powerful. He is also happy that the baby is born in the auspicious time, on the day after Baisakhi and during Navratri.

